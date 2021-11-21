CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Cal, Florida meet in Fort Myers

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Florida (3-0) vs. Cal (2-2)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida and Cal are set to square off in a postseason battle. Cal earned a 75-68 overtime win over Southern Utah in its most recent game, while Florida emerged with an 81-45 blowout win against Milwaukee in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal’s Andre Kelly, Grant Anticevich and Jordan Shepherd have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Golden Bears points this season.ACCURATE ANDRE: Across four games this year, Cal’s Kelly has shot 60.9 percent.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Florida has held opposing teams to 53.7 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

