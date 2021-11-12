Cal faces UNLV

Cal (0-1) vs. UNLV (1-0) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV squares off…

Cal (0-1) vs. UNLV (1-0)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV squares off against Cal in an early season matchup. Cal fell 80-67 to UC San Diego on Tuesday. UNLV is coming off a 64-58 win over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal went 4-1 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Golden Bears gave up just 62.8 points per game while scoring 70.2 per contest. UNLV went 1-4 in non-conference play, averaging 68.8 points and allowing 78 per game in the process.

