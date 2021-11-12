CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Cal faces UNLV

Cal faces UNLV

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cal (0-1) vs. UNLV (1-0)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV squares off against Cal in an early season matchup. Cal fell 80-67 to UC San Diego on Tuesday. UNLV is coming off a 64-58 win over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal went 4-1 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Golden Bears gave up just 62.8 points per game while scoring 70.2 per contest. UNLV went 1-4 in non-conference play, averaging 68.8 points and allowing 78 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up