Cain scores 29 to lead Oakland past Toledo 80-59

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 11:26 PM

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain had a career-high 29 points plus 17 rebounds as Oakland rolled past Toledo 80-59 on Wednesday night.

Blake Lampman had 18 points for Oakland (2-1). Jalen Moore added 17 points and 11 assists. Trey Townsend had nine rebounds.

Ryan Rollins had 21 points for the Rockets (2-1). RayJ Dennis added 11 points. JT Shumate had 10 points.

