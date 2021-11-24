THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Cain scores 28 to…

Cain scores 28 to carry Oakland past Delaware 81-73

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 10:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 28 points and was named Tournament MVP as Oakland defeated Delaware 81-73 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday night.

Cain hit 10 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds and three steals.

Jalen Moore had 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Oakland (5-2). Zion Young added 12 points. Trey Townsend had 12 points.

Gianmarco Arletti had 16 points and six rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-2), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Kevin Anderson added 14 points. Ryan Allen had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up