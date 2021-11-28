C. Michigan faces tough test vs No. 10 Kentucky

Central Michigan (1-4) vs. No. 10 Kentucky (5-1) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Michigan (1-4) vs. No. 10 Kentucky (5-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Central Michigan. Central Michigan has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Kentucky is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.

STEPPING UP: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 13.2 points and 16 rebounds while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 14.8 points and five rebounds. For the Chippewas, Jermaine Jackson Jr. has averaged 13.6 points while Harrison Henderson has put up 10.8 points and five rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Sahvir Wheeler has directly created 41 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has scored 85.8 points per game and allowed 57.4 over its five-game home winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Chippewas. Kentucky has an assist on 50 of 98 field goals (51 percent) over its previous three games while Central Michigan has assists on 32 of 66 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kentucky offense has scored 83.3 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 25th among Division 1 teams. The Central Michigan defense has allowed 84.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 239th).

