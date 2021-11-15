CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Buttrick beats former team, leads UMass over Penn St. 81-56

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 9:28 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Trent Buttrick scored 19 points against his former team and led five in double figures as UMass rolled to an 81-56 victory over Penn State on Monday night.

Buttrick, who appeared in 78 games in four seasons with the Nittany Lions, also had team highs with nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks for the Minutemen.

Rich Kelly and C.J. Kelly added 17 points apiece for UMass. Noah Fernandes had 13 points and Dibaji Walker 10.

UMass (2-1) rebounded from a 20-point loss to Yale, shooting 48% overall and 13 of 29 (45%) from long range.

Seth Lundy scored 14 points and Sam Sessoms added 12 for the Nittany Lions (1-1). John Harrar had eight points and 12 rebounds.

The Minutemen stretched their four-point halftime lead to 57-37 with 12:51 to play and had a 22-point advantage with about eight minutes left.

It was the 24th meeting between the teams but the first since 1991.

