Butler welcomes IUPUI in 2021-22 season opener

IUPUI (0-0) vs. Butler (0-0) Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two Indianapolis programs are set to…

IUPUI (0-0) vs. Butler (0-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two Indianapolis programs are set to meet as Butler opens the season by hosting the IUPUI Jaguars. IUPUI went 8-10 last year, while Butler ended up 10-15.

DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI went 1-0 against non-conference programs last season. In those one games, the Jaguars gave up 66 points per game while scoring 69 per contest. Butler went 1-2 in non-conference play, averaging 66.3 points and allowing 68.7 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.