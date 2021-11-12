CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Butler squares off against Troy

Butler squares off against Troy

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Troy (1-0) vs. Butler (1-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and Butler both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 3-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those seven games, the Trojans gave up 71.3 points per game while scoring 57 per contest. Butler went 1-2 in non-conference play, averaging 66.3 points and allowing 68.7 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up