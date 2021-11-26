BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: It's OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | Black Friday weather forecast | High car prices | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Butler carries San Diego St. over Georgetown 73-56

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 2:17 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lamont Butler posted 16 points as San Diego State topped Georgetown 73-56 at the Wooden Legacy on Thursday night.

Matt Bradley had 18 points and seven rebounds for San Diego State (4-1). Trey Pulliam added eight assists. Nathan Mensah had four blocks.

Aminu Mohammed had 20 points for the Hoyas (2-2). Dante Harris added 19 points. Donald Carey had nine rebounds.

San Diego State plays Southern California in the championship game, and Georgetown plays St. Joseph’s in a consolation, on Friday.

