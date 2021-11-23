Butler, A&M meet in Maui Invitational

Texas A&M (4-1) vs. Butler (3-2) Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 2:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M (4-1) vs. Butler (3-2)

Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 2:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M and Butler will take the floor in the Maui Invitational. Butler lost 70-52 to Houston in its most recent game, while Texas A&M fell 69-58 against Wisconsin in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Butler’s Jair Bolden, Ty Groce and Bryce Nze have collectively scored 40 percent of all Bulldogs points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Chuck Harris has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Butler field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Butler’s Bolden has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 15 for 30 over the past five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Butler has 38 assists on 56 field goals (67.9 percent) across its past three contests while Texas A&M has assists on 51 of 75 field goals (68 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas A&M defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Aggies 26th among Division I teams. The Butler offense has turned the ball over on 24.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 333rd, nationally).

