Burns lifts Winthrop over Mary Baldwin 110-78

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 30 points as Winthrop routed Mary Baldwin 110-78 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Burns made 13 of 17 shots.

Cory Hightower and Kelton Talford each had 13 points for Winthrop (1-0). Josh Corbin had 12 points.

Tyler Thomas had 15 points for the Fighting Squirrels. Jaden Ignacio added 15 points and Vernon Fraley had 13 points.

