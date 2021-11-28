HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Buffalo takes on Point Park

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Point Park vs. Buffalo (3-2)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls are set to battle the Pioneers of NAIA program Point Park. Buffalo is coming off a 106-90 win in Riviera Maya over Illinois State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jeenathan Williams has averaged 19 points and six rebounds this year for Buffalo. Josh Mballa is also a key contributor, with 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.SHERRON CAN SHOOT: Sherron Schifino has connected on 50 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo went 1-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Bulls put up 79.3 points per matchup in those four games.

