Buffalo, SFA meet in Riviera Maya

Stephen F. Austin (3-1) vs. Buffalo (2-1)

Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin is set to square off against Buffalo in a postseason game at Mexico’s Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Buffalo earned an 87-65 win over Rider on Saturday, while Stephen F. Austin won 87-74 against Middle Tennessee on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil, David Kachelries and Roti Ware have combined to account for 51 percent of all Lumberjacks points this season.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Jeenathan Williams has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Stephen F. Austin’s Kachelries has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 35 percent of them, and is 7 for 16 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.1 percent of all possessions, the 24th-best rate in the nation. Buffalo has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.1 percent through three games (ranking the Bulls 337th among Division I teams).

