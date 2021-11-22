THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » Buffalo, SFA meet in…

Buffalo, SFA meet in Riviera Maya

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stephen F. Austin (3-1) vs. Buffalo (2-1)

Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin is set to square off against Buffalo in a postseason game at Mexico’s Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Buffalo earned an 87-65 win over Rider on Saturday, while Stephen F. Austin won 87-74 against Middle Tennessee on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil, David Kachelries and Roti Ware have combined to account for 51 percent of all Lumberjacks points this season.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Jeenathan Williams has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Stephen F. Austin’s Kachelries has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 35 percent of them, and is 7 for 16 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.1 percent of all possessions, the 24th-best rate in the nation. Buffalo has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.1 percent through three games (ranking the Bulls 337th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up