Buffalo pays visit to N. Texas

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Buffalo (0-1) vs. North Texas (1-0)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays Buffalo in an early season matchup. Buffalo fell short in an 88-76 game at Michigan on Wednesday. North Texas is coming off an 84-53 win at home over Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo went 1-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those four games, the Bulls gave up 81.3 points per game while scoring 79.3 per outing. North Texas went 4-5 in non-conference play, averaging 70.8 points and allowing 64.8 per game in the process.

