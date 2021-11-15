CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Buffalo narrowly beats North…

Buffalo narrowly beats North Texas 69-66

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 11:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Buffalo held off North Texas for a 69-66 win on Monday night. Rubin Jones hit a foul shot with nine seconds remaining to help the Mean Green pull within 3, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Maceo Jack scored 18 points to lead the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu and Josh Mballa added 17 points each. Mballa also had 10 rebounds.

Jeenathan Williams had 14 points and six assists for Buffalo (1-1).

Tylor Perry had 18 points for the Mean Green (1-1). Mardrez McBride added 17 points. Thomas Bell had 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up