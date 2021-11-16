CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Bucknell plays Rider

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:31 AM

Rider (2-1) vs. Bucknell (0-2)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider pays visit to Bucknell in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Sunday. Rider won 63-53 over Delaware State, while Bucknell fell to Penn, 73-68.

SUPER SENIORS: Rider’s Dimencio Vaughn, Dwight Murray Jr. and Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Broncs scoring this season.DOMINANT DIMENCIO: Vaughn has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Patriot League teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

