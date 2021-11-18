CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
Bryant faces BCU in Daytona Beach

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 12:31 PM

Bryant (1-2) vs. Bethune-Cookman (0-3)

, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant is set to take on Bethune-Cookman in a postseason game at the Ocean Center. Bethune-Cookman lost 86-55 to Utah in its most recent game, while Bryant fell 93-70 against Clemson in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Bryant’s Luis Hurtado Jr., Hall Elisias and Adham Eleeda have collectively scored 21 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.CLUTCH CHARLES: Charles Pride has connected on 42.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Bethune-Cookman’s Joe French has attempted 19 3-pointers and connected on 31.6 percent of them, and is 6 of 19 over the last three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Bryant offense has averaged 77.6 possessions per game, the 23rd-most in Division I. Bethune-Cookman has not been as uptempo as the Bulldogs and is averaging only 65.6 possessions per game (ranked 291st, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

