Brown visits UMass Lowell

Brown (5-4) vs. UMass Lowell (5-2)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown and UMass Lowell both look to put winning streaks together . Brown got past Quinnipiac by 11 on the road on Sunday. UMass Lowell is coming off a 101-38 home win over Fisher College on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: UMass Lowell’s Justin Faison, Everette Hammond and Allin Blunt have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 38 percent of all River Hawks points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LILLY JR.: Kino Lilly Jr. has connected on 42.9 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 92.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The River Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. UMass Lowell has 54 assists on 99 field goals (54.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Brown has assists on 24 of 65 field goals (36.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is ranked second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.1 percent. The River Hawks have averaged 11.7 offensive boards per game.

