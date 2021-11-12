Brown squares off against CCSU

Central Connecticut (0-1) vs. Brown (1-0)
Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut visits Brown in an early season matchup.
DID YOU KNOW: Central Connecticut went 0-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those three games, the Blue Devils gave up 87 points per game while scoring 65.7 per matchup.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.