Brown looks to extend streak vs Bryant

Bryant (2-3) vs. Brown (4-3)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Bryant. In its last six wins against the Bulldogs, Brown has won by an average of 9 points. Bryant’s last win in the series came on Nov. 27, 2013, a 70-67 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Peter Kiss is averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is also a key contributor, putting up 14.6 points and seven rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Kino Lilly Jr., who is averaging 11.7 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Kiss has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Bryant field goals over the last three games. Kiss has 31 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Brown has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 54.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Brown has an assist on 22 of 58 field goals (37.9 percent) over its previous three games while Bryant has assists on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown has committed a turnover on just 15.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Ivy League teams. The Bears have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

