BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » Brown lifts Ohio over…

Brown lifts Ohio over NAIA Concordia (Mich.) 88-68

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown had a career-high 19 points as Ohio routed Concordia (Mich.) 88-68 on Friday.

Jason Carter and Ben Vander Plas added 16 points apiece for the Bobcats, while Mark Sears chipped in 15. Carter also had seven rebounds and three blocks, while Sears posted five steals.

Tommy Schmock added 11 points.

Thomas Hronis had 23 points for the NAIA-level Cardinals. Bernard Kasanda added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up