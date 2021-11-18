CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Brown leads Louisiana-Lafayette over…

Brown leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Xavier (N.O.) 84-72

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 12:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jordan Brown scored 18 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Xavier (New Orleans) 84-72 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Dalcourt had 13 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0). Theo Akwuba added 13 points and eight rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. had 10 points.

Rayshawn Mart had 21 points for the Gold Rush. Makye Richard added 16 points and five steals. TJ Jones had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up