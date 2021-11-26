Brown faces Quinnipiac

Brown (4-4) vs. Quinnipiac (3-2) People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown and Quinnipiac look…

Brown (4-4) vs. Quinnipiac (3-2)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown and Quinnipiac look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off a loss in their last game. Quinnipiac lost 84-69 on the road to New Hampshire on Tuesday, while Brown fell 65-59 at home to Bryant on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Bears are led by Dan Friday and Kino Lilly Jr.. Friday has averaged 11.6 points while Lilly has put up 10.6 points per contest. The Bobcats have been led by seniors Kevin Marfo and Tyrese Williams, who are scoring seven and 14 per game, respectively.DOMINANT DAN: Friday has connected on 17.6 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Quinnipiac has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 61.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Quinnipiac has 44 assists on 79 field goals (55.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Brown has assists on 23 of 59 field goals (39 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 78.6 points per game.

