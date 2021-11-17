CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Brown, Christie lead Michigan State past Butler 73-52

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 9:50 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gabe Brown scored 19 points, freshman Max Christie added 18 and Michigan State beat Butler 73-52 on Wednesday night in the Gavitt Tipoff.

Michigan State jumped out to a 22-8 lead behind nine points from Christie. A 10-0 run, opened and closed by Christie, early in the second half made it 44-28 and the Spartans led by double figures the rest of the way.

Marcus Bingham Jr. chipped in with 10 points and six blocks for Michigan State (2-1). Bingham and Brown each grabbed a team-high six rebounds as the Spartans outrebounded Butler 41-25.

It was the first time Michigan State’s Tom Izzo ever coached at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Ty Groce had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Chuck Harris added 13 points for Butler (3-1). Groce and Harris combined to shoot 8 for 29 and the Bulldogs finished at 29.1% from the field.

Butler and Michigan State last met in the 2010 Final Four when Gordon Hayward led the Bulldogs to a 52-50 victory with 19 points and nine rebounds.

