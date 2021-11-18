CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Brown carries The Citadel…

Brown carries The Citadel past Carver College 102-49

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 11:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry The Citadel to a 102-49 win over Carver College on Thursday night.

Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 16 points for The Citadel (3-1). Tyler Moffe added 12 points and six assists. Brock Wakefield had 10 points.

The Citadel has twice scored at least 100 points this season, winning both games.

Dyllon Scott had 12 points for the Cougars. Cameron Knight added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Vacancies persist after BLM relocation drove experienced, diverse employees from agency, GAO finds

GSA previews major upcoming GWACs, new Services MAC

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up