Brown carries Louisiana-Lafayette past West Florida 81-47

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:15 AM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jordan Brown registered 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Louisiana-Lafayette rolled past West Florida 81-47 on Tuesday night.

Kobe Julien had 12 points and three blocks for Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0). Kentrell Garnett added 10 points. Theo Akwuba had eight rebounds.

Darrin Jenkins had 10 points for the Argonauts. Daniel Sofield added six rebounds. David Petit-Homme had seven rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

