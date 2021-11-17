CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Brown, Boyd carry Tennessee St. past Fisk University 111-56

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 12:24 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Brown had 18 points to lead five Tennessee State players in double figures as the Tigers easily beat Fisk University 111-56 on Tuesday night.

Dedric Boyd added 15 points for the Tigers. Kassim Nicholson chipped in 14, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 13 and Carlos Marshall Jr. had 11. Nicholson also had nine rebounds.

Giovanni Jackson had 13 points for the Bulldogs. Devyn Payne added 10 points.

