Broome carries Morehead State past Kentucky Christian 82-57

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 9:55 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds to lift Morehead State to an 82-57 win over Kentucky Christian in nonconference play on Monday night.

Tyzhaun Claude had 12 points for Morehead State (1-2). Tray Hollowell added 10 points, while Jaylen Sebree had eight rebounds.

Kourtney Ware had 24 points for the Knights. Jashaun Hawkins added 12 points and David Woodard scored 11.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

