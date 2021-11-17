CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Brooks carries UMass Lowell past Central Connecticut 77-53

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 8:27 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Max Brooks had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead UMass Lowell to a 77-53 win over Central Connecticut on Wednesday night.

Kalil Thomas had 18 points for UMass Lowell (3-1). Justin Faison added 10 points and Allin Blunt had seven rebounds.

Nigel Scantlebury had 12 points for the Blue Devils (0-4). Andre Snoddy added nine rebounds.

