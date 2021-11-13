CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Briddell leads D-III Salisbury…

Briddell leads D-III Salisbury over Delaware St. 91-78

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 1:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gary Briddell had 25 points as Division-III Salisbury defeated Delaware State 91-78 on Friday night.

Rob Goyena III had 14 points for Salisbury. Sidney Lebonzo added 12 points. Jordan Oates had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Dominik Fragala scored a career-high 31 points for the Hornets (1-1). Corey Perkins added 15 points and eight rebounds. Myles Carter had 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Obituary: Alan Paller

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up