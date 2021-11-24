THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Brewer scores 12 to…

Brewer scores 12 to carry FIU past North Dakota 65-56

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 3:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Tevin Brewer posted 12 points as Florida International got past North Dakota 65-56 on Wednesday.

Paul Bruns had 18 points for the Fighting Hawks (2-4). Ethan Igbanugo added 10 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up