CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Breed's 15 points help…

Breed’s 15 points help send Providence past Sacred Heart

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 11:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alyn Breed scored 15 points off the bench and Nate Watson scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Providence used the second half to pull away from Sacred Heart for a 94-62 win on Thursday night.

The Friars (2-0) led 43-36 at halftime, and Sacred Heart closed within 49-46 when Bryce Johnson buried a 3-pointer with 16:02 left before Providence began to pull away.

Al Durham scored 12 points for Providence and Noah Horchler scored 11 with seven rebounds.

Nico Galette scored 15 points for the Pioneers (1-1), Tyler Thomas 13, Alex Watson 12 and Joey Reilly 11.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up