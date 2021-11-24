THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Brashear carries Western Kentucky past Alabama A&M 88-62

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 7:22 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Sherman Brashear had 18 points to lead five Western Kentucky players in double figures as the Hilltoppers routed Alabama A&M 88-62 on Wednesday.

Jairus Hamilton scored 15 points for the Hilltoppers, Luke Frampton scochipped in 12 points, Josh Anderson 11 and Jamarion Sharp 10.

Garrett Hicks had 21 points for the Bulldogs (1-4) which now have dropped four straight.

