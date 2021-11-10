Bradley leads San Diego St. past UC Riverside 66-53

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California transfer Matt Bradley scored 23 points in his Aztecs debut as San Diego State beat…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California transfer Matt Bradley scored 23 points in his Aztecs debut as San Diego State beat UC Riverside 66-53 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Trey Pulliam had 15 points for San Diego State. Nathan Mensah added 10 rebounds. Joshua Tomaic had three blocks.

Callum McRae had 13 points for the Highlanders (0-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.