CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Bradley leads San Diego…

Bradley leads San Diego St. past UC Riverside 66-53

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California transfer Matt Bradley scored 23 points in his Aztecs debut as San Diego State beat UC Riverside 66-53 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Trey Pulliam had 15 points for San Diego State. Nathan Mensah added 10 rebounds. Joshua Tomaic had three blocks.

Callum McRae had 13 points for the Highlanders (0-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up