Bradley leads San Diego St. past Texas-Arlington 68-62

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 1:12 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley posted 15 points and six rebounds as San Diego State got past Texas-Arlington 68-62 on Saturday night.

Trey Pulliam had 11 points for San Diego State (3-1). Nathan Mensah added three blocks. Keshad Johnson had seven rebounds.

Pedro Castro had 17 points for the Mavericks (1-4). David Azore added 15 points. Nicolas Elame had 11 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

