Bradley goes up against Maine

Maine (2-3) vs. Bradley (1-5) Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Bradley look to…

Maine (2-3) vs. Bradley (1-5)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Bradley look to bounce back from losses. Maine came up short in a 64-56 game at home to Central Connecticut on Tuesday. Bradley lost 78-70 to Duquesne on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Bradley’s Terry Roberts has averaged 15 points, four rebounds and four assists while Ja’Shon Henry has put up 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Black Bears, Vukasin Masic has averaged nine points and 4.4 rebounds while Stephane Ingo has put up 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.MIGHTY MASIC: Masic has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Black Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Braves. Bradley has an assist on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Maine has assists on 38 of 61 field goals (62.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is ranked first among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Braves have averaged 15 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.