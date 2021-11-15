Bradley goes for first win vs Missouri S&T

Missouri S&T vs. Bradley (0-2) Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves are set…

Missouri S&T vs. Bradley (0-2)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves are set to battle the Miners of Division II Missouri S&T. Bradley lost 76-64 loss at home against Howard in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Rienk Mast has averaged 12 points and 12.5 rebounds this year for Bradley. Complementing Mast is Terry Roberts, who is averaging 13 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.MIGHTY MAST: Through two games, Bradley’s Rienk Mast has connected on 10 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley went 4-3 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Braves scored 67.7 points per matchup across those seven games.

