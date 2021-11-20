CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Boum scores 29 to…

Boum scores 29 to lead UTEP over Pacific 73-64

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 12:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Souley Boum poured in 29 points as UTEP topped Pacific 73-64 in nonconference action on Friday night.

Boum sank 9 of 14 shots for the Miners (3-1) with four 3-pointers. Boum made all seven of his free throws and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jamal Bieniemy finished with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting with three 3s. Alfred Hollins added 12 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Jeremiah Bailey had 15 points to lead the Tigers (2-3). Luke Avdalovic added 14 points, while Alphonso Anderson scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up