CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Boise State's late charge…

Boise State’s late charge upends Ole Miss 60-50 at tourney

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 3:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Shaver drilled a 3-pointer to snap a late tie, then scored a driving layup sparking Boise State’s breakaway over the final six minutes to defeat Ole Miss 60-50 and earn fifth place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Broncos (3-2) nearly doubled their shooting percentage from 32% in the first half to 61% after the break, stringing together an 11-3 run early in the second to forge a 34-34 tie and stay within two possessions of Ole Miss (3-2) thereafter.

Mladen Armus added 11 points and 13 rebounds for Boise State, making four of six free throws down the stretch. Abu Kigab scored 12 points with eight rebounds for the Broncos.

Jarkel Joiner was the lone Ole Miss player to reach double figures with 10 points, three after halftime. Ole Miss came in averaging 80.3 points per game but shot 37% and was just 2-of-10 from distance.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored four of his eight points for Ole Miss on back-to-back baskets after Boise State closed to 40-38 at the 10:42 mark.

The Rebels missed their last five shots and turned the ball over on a bad pass in the final 4:27.

___

BKC: More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up