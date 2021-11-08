Boise State welcomes Utah Valley in season opener

Utah Valley (0-0) vs. Boise State (0-0) ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State gets…

Utah Valley (0-0) vs. Boise State (0-0)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State gets its 2021-22 season going by hosting the Utah Valley Wolverines. Utah Valley went 11-11 last year, while Boise State ended up 19-9.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State held its six non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.8 points per game last season. The Broncos offense scored 71.5 points per matchup on their way to a 4-2 record against non-MWC competition. Utah Valley went 0-6 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

