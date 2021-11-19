Boise State meets Temple in Charleston Classic

Boise State (1-2) vs. Temple (1-2) Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boise State (1-2) vs. Temple (1-2)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State is set to meet Temple in the Charleston Classic. Temple lost 75-48 to Clemson in its most recent game, while Boise State fell 67-61 against Saint Bonaventure in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Boise State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Through three games, Emmanuel Akot, Abu Kigab, Devonaire Doutrive, Mladen Armus and Naje Smith have combined to account for 80 percent of all Broncos scoring this season.ACCURATE AKOT: Akot has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State has committed a turnover on just 14.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MWC teams. The Broncos have turned the ball over only 9.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.