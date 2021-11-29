Boise State faces St. Louis

Saint Louis (6-1) vs. Boise State (3-3) ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays…

Saint Louis (6-1) vs. Boise State (3-3)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays Saint Louis in a non-conference matchup. Saint Louis beat Stephen F. Austin by 11 on Wednesday. Boise State lost 46-39 loss at home to Cal State Bakersfield on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Billikens are led by the sophomore tandem of Gibson Jimerson and Yuri Collins. Jimerson is averaging 16.4 points while Collins is putting up 9.1 points, 7.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game. The Broncos have been led by seniors Abu Kigab and Emmanuel Akot, who are averaging 10.3 and 12.3 points, respectively.GIFTED GIBSON: Jimerson has connected on 40 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Broncos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Billikens. Boise State has 42 assists on 68 field goals (61.8 percent) over its past three contests while Saint Louis has assists on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis offense has scored 88.4 points per game, the sixth-highest figure in Division I. Boise State has only averaged 61.3 points per game, which ranks 224th nationally.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

