Blacksher Jr. leads Grand Canyon past Grambling 74-53

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 16 points as Grand Canyon easily defeated Grambling 74-53 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Gabe McGlothan had 11 points for Grand Canyon.

Prince Moss had 10 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton added 10 points. AJ Taylor had three blocks.

