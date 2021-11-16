CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Binghamton plays Columbia

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:31 AM

Binghamton (1-1) vs. Columbia (0-2)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits Columbia in an early season matchup. Binghamton won 72-60 at Sacred Heart on Sunday, while Columbia is coming off of an 82-67 home loss to Marist on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Liam Murphy has averaged 14 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is also a big facilitator, producing 10.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Bearcats are led by John McGriff, who is averaging 15.5 points and five rebounds.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton as a team has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among America East teams.

