Binghamton plays Columbia

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits Columbia in an early season matchup. Binghamton won 72-60 at Sacred Heart on Sunday, while Columbia is coming off of an 82-67 home loss to Marist on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Liam Murphy has averaged 14 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is also a big facilitator, producing 10.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Bearcats are led by John McGriff, who is averaging 15.5 points and five rebounds.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton as a team has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among America East teams.

