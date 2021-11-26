Binghamton goes up against Hartwick

Hartwick vs. Binghamton (1-3) Events Center, Vestal, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Binghamton Bearcats will be…

Hartwick vs. Binghamton (1-3)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Binghamton Bearcats will be taking on the Hawks of Division II Hartwick. Binghamton lost 87-63 at UConn in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: John McGriff has averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds this year for Binghamton. Tyler Bertram has complemented McGriff with 12.8 points per game.MIGHTY MCGRIFF: Through four games, Binghamton’s John McGriff has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton went 0-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bearcats put up 63.3 points per matchup in those three games.

