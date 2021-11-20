CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Bingham double-double helps Michigan State top EMU

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 8:06 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Marcus Bingham Jr. had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as Michigan State battled past Eastern Michigan 83-59 on Saturday despite shooting a season-low 44% from the field.

The Spartans (3-1) needed a 7-0 run to end the first half with a 49-31 lead en route to its third straight win.

Malik Hall added 15 points, Max Christie 13 and Gabe Brown 10 for the Spartans, who made 30 of 68 shots, including 4 of 17 from behind the 3-point arc.

Noah Farrakhan led the Eagles (1-3) with 14 points and six rebounds, Monty Scott added 10 points with five assists and Colin Golson had 11 points off the bench.

Eastern Michigan out-rebounded Michigan State 43-41 but were forced into 23 turnovers that the Spartans turned into 26 points.

Michigan State made 19 of 28 free throws while Eastern Michigan was 5 of 9.

