BG, Southern Utah meet in Fort Myers

Southern Utah (2-3) vs. Bowling Green (2-3)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah and Bowling Green are set to face off in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Bowling Green earned an 82-68 win over Milwaukee in its most recent game, while Southern Utah emerged with an 88-85 win in overtime against Yale in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Bowling Green’s Daeqwon Plowden, Myron Gordon and Trey Diggs have collectively scored 44 percent of all Falcons points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: John Knight III has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Southern Utah field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Southern Utah’s Tevian Jones has made 27.5 percent of his 40 3-point attempts this season, and is 11 for 40 over the last five games. For Bowling Green, Diggs has connected on 40.6 percent of his 32 attempts from deep and is 8 for 21 over the last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Falcons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Thunderbirds. Bowling Green has 34 assists on 78 field goals (43.6 percent) over its past three outings while Southern Utah has assists on 28 of 75 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked first in Division I with an average of 79.9 possessions per game.

