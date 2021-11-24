THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » BG, Southern Utah meet…

BG, Southern Utah meet in Fort Myers

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Utah (2-3) vs. Bowling Green (2-3)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah and Bowling Green are set to face off in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Bowling Green earned an 82-68 win over Milwaukee in its most recent game, while Southern Utah emerged with an 88-85 win in overtime against Yale in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Bowling Green’s Daeqwon Plowden, Myron Gordon and Trey Diggs have collectively scored 44 percent of all Falcons points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: John Knight III has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Southern Utah field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Southern Utah’s Tevian Jones has made 27.5 percent of his 40 3-point attempts this season, and is 11 for 40 over the last five games. For Bowling Green, Diggs has connected on 40.6 percent of his 32 attempts from deep and is 8 for 21 over the last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Falcons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Thunderbirds. Bowling Green has 34 assists on 78 field goals (43.6 percent) over its past three outings while Southern Utah has assists on 28 of 75 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked first in Division I with an average of 79.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Connolly introduces new legislation aimed at strengthening OPM

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up