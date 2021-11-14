CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
BG looks to knock off No. 17 Ohio State

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Bowling Green (1-1) vs. No. 17 Ohio State (2-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Ohio State looks to give Bowling Green its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Bowling Green’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Buffalo Bulls 92-88 on Feb. 1, 2019. Ohio State remains No. 17 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Akron and Niagara last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Bowling Green’s Daeqwon Plowden, Trey Diggs and Myron Gordon have collectively scored 45 percent of all Falcons points this season.DOMINANT DAEQWON: Plowden has connected on 18.2 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Bowling Green offense has averaged 84.3 possessions per game, the eighth-most in Division I. Ohio State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 62.1 possessions per game (ranked 296th, nationally).

