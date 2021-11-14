CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Belo carries Montana St. over Rocky Mountain 81-52

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 7:46 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo had 21 points as Montana State rolled past Rocky Mountain 81-52 on Sunday.

Belo shot 9 for 10 from the line.

Tyler Patterson had 15 points for Montana State (1-1). Abdul Mohamed added 10 points and nine rebounds. Great Osobor had eight rebounds.

Nick Hart had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Battlin’ Bears. Kael Robinson added 11 points and six rebounds. Abdul Bah had 10 points.

