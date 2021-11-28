HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Belo, Bishop carry Montana…

Belo, Bishop carry Montana State over SE Missouri 75-68

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jubrile Belo had 17 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the Bobcats beat Southeast Missouri 75-68 in the title game of the UIW Thanksgiving Tournament on Sunday.

Xavier Bishop added 14 points for the Bobcats. Amin Adamu chipped in 13, Tyler Patterson scored 12 and Abdul Mohamed had 10. Adamu also had 10 rebounds.

Phillip Russell scored a career-high 21 points for the Redhawks (3-4). Chris Harris added 17 points. Nana Akenten had three points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up